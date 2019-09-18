AP PRO32 RANKING — Titans No. 18, Jaguars No. 27

TITANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (11), PASS (27)

TITANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (26), PASS (2)

JAGUARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (22), PASS (16)

JAGUARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (15), PASS (20)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Titans have won four straight and six of seven in series. Tennessee needs one more to match longest win streak in series history. ... Past two prime-time matchups have been lopsided affairs, with Titans hammering Jaguars in October 2016 and in December 2018. ... In previous game against Jacksonville, RB Derrick Henry became second in NFL history (Tony Dorsett, 1983) to record 99-yard run. Henry finished with 238 yards rushing and four scores. ... Henry has 636 total yards and seven TDs in six games against Jacksonville. ... Henry has NFL-leading 11 TDs over past seven games. ... QB Marcus Mariota looking for 3rd straight game with 90-plus passer rating. He has never accomplished that feat in NFL career. ... DT Jurrell Casey has at least one sack in three consecutive games against Jags. ... CB Chris Milton is only player on Tennessee’s roster with losing record (2-3) against Jacksonville, and that’s because he spent past four years with Indianapolis. ... Jaguars have won four straight Thursday night games at home, including past two against Titans. ... Jaguars rookie QB Gardner Minshew makes second start in place of Nick Foles (broken collarbone). Minshew has completed 77% of his passes for 488 yards, with three TDs and an INT, in two games. ... Two-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey expected to play despite requesting trade following sideline spat with coach Doug Marrone in Week 2. Ramsey played best game of four-year career last week, helping hold Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins to five catches for 40 yards. Hopkins had three receptions for 17 yards against Ramsey in man-to-man coverage. Ramsey’s argument with Marrone overshadowed on-field performance, which also included dropped interception. ... Jaguars expect to have DE Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring) back after he missed first game of NFL career. .... Second-year WR DJ Chark has been bright spot with 11 receptions for 201 yards and two TDs. He needs four receptions to surpass rookie total. ... LB Quincy Williams has 13 tackles, tied for third most among NFL rookies. ... Fantasy tip: Henry a must start for Titans; Same goes for Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette and Chark. Potential sleeper: Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook, who has just six receptions on 11 targets.

