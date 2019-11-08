Those injuries are the latest setbacks for a Titans defense that already lost cornerback Malcolm Butler, who was placed on injured reserve this week after he injured his left wrist at Carolina.

Mahomes, the NFL MVP, is expected to start against the Titans after missing two games with a dislocated kneecap.

Titans tight end Delanie Walker (ankle) also won’t play against the Chiefs.

The Titans did get some good news Friday. Center Ben Jones has cleared concussion protocol after missing the Carolina game.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD