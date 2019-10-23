The Titans now are on their second kicker to replace Succop, having released Cairo Santos after he missed three field goals and had a fourth blocked in a 14-7 loss to Buffalo.

Cody Parkey made a 45-yarder in his first chance at a field goal in two games with the Titans (3-4), though he hit the right upright with an extra point in a 23-20 win over the Chargers last weekend.

Tennessee also signed outside linebacker Derick Roberson to the practice squad after waiving him from the active roster Tuesday.

