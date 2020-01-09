Cornerback Adoree Jackson practiced fully after missing the past two days. He will be available for a second straight game after missing four games with a foot injury.
Returner and wide receiver Kalif Raymond practiced fully for a second straight day and will be available after missing the past two games because of a concussion.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.