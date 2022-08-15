Titans linebacker Dupree pleads guilty in drugstore assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree pleaded guilty on Monday to a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from an altercation in a Nashville drugstore.
Dupree initially was charged with assault, fear of bodily injury, which is a class A misdemeanor. He plead guilty to the lesser charge of assault, offensive or provocative contact, a class B misdemeanor.
The 6-foot-4, 269-pound linebacker was the Titans’ top free agent signee last year, getting a five-year deal worth $82.5 million. The Titans had no comment on Monday.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL