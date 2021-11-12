Call this the Dan Quinn Revenge Game. Quinn, who until last week’s meltdown against Denver had done a formidable job as Dallas defensive coordinator, would prefer not to recall Atlanta’s visit to Big D in 2020. Then the Falcons head coach, Quinn saw his team lose the first of consecutive games when leading by at least 15 points in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys recovered an onside kick that Atlanta easily could have fallen on and later made a 46-yard field goal on the final play. Dallas won 40-39 and Quinn was fired after an 0-5 start in the A-T-L.