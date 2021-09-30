STATS AND STUFF: This is the first of a two-game road swing for Tennessee, which is at Jacksonville next week. ... The Titans are 12-5 on the road since the start of the 2019 season. ... The Titans are 14-2 when scoring first since the start of the 2019 season. ... QB Ryan Tannehill had his 24th career game with at least three TD passes and his ninth since becoming the Titans’ starter in October 2019. ... Titans OLB Ola Adeniyi has 2½ sacks combined over the last two games. ... The Titans have had only six punts this season. That’s tied for the fewest in franchise history through three games and fewest since the then-Houston Oilers had six punts through the first three games of 1992. ... The Jets have scored six points in their last two games combined. ... New York is looking to avoid its third straight 0-4 start. ... Under first-year offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, the Jets have not led at any point in any game this season. ... The Jets’ 20 points through three games ties the 1976 squad — Joe Namath’s last season with the team — for the fewest in franchise history, according to ESPN Stats & Info. ... WR Braxton Berrios leads New York in both receptions (14) and yards receiving (150).