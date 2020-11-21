Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 draft, hasn’t recorded a sack since signing with the Titans on Sept. 7.
The Titans also announced Saturday that safety Kenny Vaccaro has been ruled out for their Sunday game at Baltimore due to a concussion. The Titans said Friday that left guard Rodger Saffold (ankle), wide receiver Adam Humphries (concussion), cornerback Adoree Jackson (knee), tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (ribs) are out for Sunday’s game.
