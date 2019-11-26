The Titans also placed defensive back Chris Milton on injured reserve. They filled the spots by promoting a pair of undrafted rookies in outside linebacker Derick Roberson and cornerback Kareem Orr from the practice squad. They also added defensive lineman Joey Ivie and defensive back Kenneth Durden to the practice squad.
Roberson had 23 sacks in 32 games at Sam Houston State, and Orr had five interceptions in 20 games played at Chattanooga.
