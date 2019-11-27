The tight end had 21 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns in seven games played.
The Titans filled Walker’s roster spot by signing kicker Ryan Santoso. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound kicker played at Minnesota and was an undrafted college free agent in 2018 with Detroit. He also spent the offseason and preseason with the Lions and was 3 of 4 on field goals this preseason.
