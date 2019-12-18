Succop had a 45-yard field goal blocked in Sunday’s 24-21 loss to Houston as Tennessee missed a chance to take the lead in the AFC South with two games to play. Succop was 1 of 6 on field goals since returning from injured reserve. He spent the first eight weeks on injured reserve trying to heal from offseason surgery on his right kicking leg.

Joseph, a native of South Africa, was signed by Miami as a college free agent out of Florida Atlantic where he hit 70 percent (57 of 82) of his field goal attempts. He was waived by Miami after training camp, and he spent 14 games with Cleveland last season. He was 17 of 20 on field goal attempts, including all 11 inside 40 yards.

He joins Succop, Cairo Santos, Cody Parkey and Santoso who have kicked for Tennessee this season.

The Titans also promoted linebacker Nigel Harris from the practice squad and added wide receiver Trevion Thompson to the practice squad.

