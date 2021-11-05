A rugged matchup for the Jags — as if pretty much all their opponents don’t have an edge on them. Finding a way to move the ball will be a huge challenge for Trevor Lawrence. Consider that Buffalo’s safety tandem of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde own three interceptions each as part of a defense tied for the NFL lead with 11 picks. Buffalo’s stout run defense, which has only allowed Henry a 100-yard game, might not be facing Jacksonville starter James Robinson (bruised heel).