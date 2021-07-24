IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: WR Julio Jones, LB Bud Dupree, CB Janoris Jenkins, DL Denico Autry, CB Caleb Farley, WR Josh Reynolds, LB Rashad Weaver, OT Dillon Radunz, LS Morgan Cox, OT Kendall Lamm.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: WR Corey Davis, TE Jonnu Smith, K Stephen Gostkowski, CB Adoree Jackson, CB Malcolm Butler, S Kenny Vaccaro, RT Dennis Kelly, WR Adam Humphries, DL DaQuan Jones, CB Desmond King, TE MyCole Pruitt.
CAMP NEEDS: Get healthy with Farley, Dupree, WR A.J. Brown and LT Taylor Lewan all recovering from surgeries that sidelined them during the offseason program. Build chemistry on a revamped defense that could feature six new starters. Sync up the offense with new coordinator Todd Downing.
KEY CAMP COMPETITIONS: Kicker is the biggest question mark on the roster as the Titans let undrafted rookie Blake Haubeil of Ohio State and Tucker McCann, who spent 2020 on the practice squad, try to earn the job. A new starting right tackle is needed with Lamm likely getting the first crack to keep Radunz on the bench.
EXPECTATIONS: Trading for Jones made clear the Titans aren’t satisfied just making the playoffs for the third time in four seasons or even hosting one playoff game as division champs. It’s now Super Bowl or bust for a team that lost in the AFC championship game in January 2020.
FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +2800
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL