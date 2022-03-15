Jenkins joined the Titans a year ago on a two-year contract. He started 13 of 14 games played and had one interception in the end zone in a big win over San Francisco in December. Jenkins also had 55 tackles, six passes defensed and a forced fumble.

The 10-year veteran has played for the St. Louis Rams, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and the Titans and has 27 career interceptions. He becomes the fourth player released to create cap space, joining left guard Rodger Saffold, reserve lineman Kendall Lamm and running back Darrynton Evans.

A person familiar with the contract says the Titans also agreed to a one-year deal Tuesday with Houston defensive back A.J. Moore. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract cannot be finalized until the new league year begins. Moore played 55 games in four seasons.

Tennessee drafted a pair of cornerbacks in 2021, taking Caleb Farley in the first round and Elijah Molden in the third. Farley finished the season on injured reserve, but Molden had an interception and recovered a fumble while starting seven of 16 games played.

Jones has been a key piece of an offensive line that blocked for the league’s fifth-best rushing offense in 2021 and for Derrick Henry’s 2,027-yard season in 2020. Jones is one of only eight linemen to start at least 96 of 97 possible games in his six seasons with Tennessee, and his current streak of 40 straight is third among centers.

Since being drafted 99th overall in 2012 by Houston, Jones has started 160 of 161 possible games.

