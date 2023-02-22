Titans release Lewan, Woods, Bullock to clear up cap space

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

He started 100 of 105 games played for Tennessee. His podcast “Bussin’ With the Boys” announced his release on social media, and Lewan, who turns 32 in July, retweeted the post with his own message to Titans’ fans.

“I hope I did enough to create something all the titan fans can be proud of, I love you all,” Lewan wrote.

The Titans started Wednesday approximately $23.5 million over the salary cap of $224.8 million for the 2023 season, a number they must reach by the start of free agency March 15. Only Jacksonville, New Orleans and Tampa Bay had worse cap situations, according to Spotrac.com.

These three moves leave the Titans $4.2 million over the cap, though they still have an effective cap deficit of about $152,123, according to Overthecap.com. Lewan and Woods had been set to carry the sixth and seventh-highest salary cap hits for the team in the 2023 season.

Lewan’s release has been expected since he tore his ACL last September and was placed on injured reserve.

Woods, acquired from the Rams by trade last offseason, led the Titans with 53 catches for 527 yards with two touchdowns. He started 15 of 17 games, but was due $13.7 million in base salary with a cap hit of $14.6 million. His release cost the Titans only $2.6 million in dead cap money.

The receiver, who turns 31 in April, wrote on social media “Free” after being released.

“Where should I go,” Woods wrote as a follow-up with a couple of emojis.

Bullock appeared in 31 games the past two seasons. He had been due $1.64 million in the final season of the two-year deal he signed last offseason, and releasing the 33-year-old kicker from his sixth NFL team saves the Titans $2.6 million against the cap with a $600,000 dead cap cost.

His release apparently frees up the kicker job for Caleb Shudak, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa that the Titans kept around after he hurt his kicking leg in June. He appeared in one game for Tennessee, making three of his four field goals.

