NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has ruled out four Titans for Sunday’s game in Oakland and will be without a pair of cornerbacks with starter Adoree’ Jackson and backup LeShaun Sims both out with injuries.

Neither Jackson, who hurt a foot in last week’s win at Indianapolis, nor Sims, who sat out last week with an injured right ankle, practiced all week. That leaves Tramaine Brock, claimed off waivers earlier in the week, likely to play against the Raiders (6-6). Tennessee was already thin in the secondary with Malcolm Butler on injured reserve.