The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Titans send 2024 7th-round pick to Raiders for Gillespie

By
August 17, 2022 at 6:18 p.m. EDT
Tennessee Titans tight end Briley Moore holds on to the ball as tight ends coach Luke Steckel tries to punch it out during an NFL football training camp practice, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)
Tennessee Titans tight end Briley Moore holds on to the ball as tight ends coach Luke Steckel tries to punch it out during an NFL football training camp practice, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)
Placeholder while article actions load

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have waived tight end Briley Moore to make room for safety Tyree Gillespie, who was acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Titans announced the moves Wednesday with Tennessee sending a conditional seventh-round draft selection in 2024 to the Raiders for Gillespie.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The 6-foot Gillespie was a fourth-round pick in 2021 and played 11 games as a rookie for the Raiders. He had six special teams tackles along with a couple of tackles on defense. Gillespie started 27 of 41 games played in four years at Missouri where he had 6 1/2 tackles for loss, two sacks, 12 passes defensed and a forced fumble.

The Titans have been busy adding safeties in training camp. They also signed Adrian Colbert and Elijah Benton on Aug. 9

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Loading...