Titans send 2024 7th-round pick to Raiders for Gillespie

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have waived tight end Briley Moore to make room for safety Tyree Gillespie, who was acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 6-foot Gillespie was a fourth-round pick in 2021 and played 11 games as a rookie for the Raiders. He had six special teams tackles along with a couple of tackles on defense. Gillespie started 27 of 41 games played in four years at Missouri where he had 6 1/2 tackles for loss, two sacks, 12 passes defensed and a forced fumble.