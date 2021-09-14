Bullock was a fifth-round draft pick in 2012 by the Houston Texans. He spent the past four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals making 21 of 26 field goals, and the Titans are his sixth NFL team. Bullock has converted 83.2% of field goals in his career, making 168 of 202 field goals and 215 of 225 extra points.
Hooker, who tied for the team lead with four interceptions last season, left the opener with a foot injury.
The Titans also signed tight end Tommy Hudson to the practice squad.
___
