He joined Christian McCaffrey (2015 at Stanford) and Chris Johnson (2007 at East Carolina) as the only FBS players since 2000 with at least 1,400 yards rushing, five TD catches and a kickoff return for a touchdown in the same season.
The Titans released veteran Dion Lewis earlier this offseason, so Evans is expected to fill that spot especially with his pass-catching skills.
Only the Titans’ top two draft picks remain unsigned with rookies expected to report for training camp Thursday.
___
