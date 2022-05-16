Titans sign veteran defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have signed veteran defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker and cornerback Kenneth George.
Walker spent last season with Houston where he had 31 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and seven quarterback hits.
The 6-foot George played 33 games in four seasons at the University of Tennessee.
Carter played one game with the Titans last season, and he has played 29 NFL games in his career with Denver and Atlanta.
