Morgan was limited all week by a hamstring. He did not play in the Bengals’ wild-card win over the Raiders, though he played 17 games during the regular season and got a start in Cincinnati’s regular-season finale against Cleveland.
Other Titans who are out include wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, linebacker Derick Roberson, offensive lineman Dillon Radunz and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison.
Cincinnati scratched cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, defensive end Wyatt Ray, wide receiver Trenton Irwin, running back Trayveon Williams and offensive lineman Fred Johnson.
