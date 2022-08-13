Titans swap out players adding defensive back, tight end

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans swapped out a couple of players Saturday, signing defensive back Deante Burton and tight end David Wells.
Wells also was undrafted out of San Diego State in 2018 by Dallas, and the 6-6, 260-pound tight end finally made his NFL debut last season playing in three games with Arizona. He also has been with Kansas City, New England, Atlanta and Indianapolis.
