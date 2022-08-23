Titans trim to 80 by placing rookie kicker on reserve list

That also means that Shudak will stick around at least through the first four games of the season even as he sits out that period. After the Titans’ game at Indianapolis, Shudak then would be eligible to practice and join the active roster.

The Titans already have Randy Bullock on the roster. He was their third kicker last season before earning the job with his sixth NFL team. He made 26 of 31 field goals in 2021. But Bullock was just 8 of 13 on field goals between 40 and 49 yards and was 42 of 45 on extra points. He has made 83.3% of his field goals in his career.