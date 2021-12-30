STATS AND STUFF: Miami is the first NFL team to both win seven straight and lose seven consecutive games in the same season. ... Another victory clinches consecutive winning seasons for Miami for the first time since 2002-03. ... The Titans have won two of three and can clinch a second straight AFC South title and third straight playoff berth with either a victory or a Colts loss. Tennessee hasn’t won back-to-back division titles since the then-Houston Oilers won the first three Eastern Division crownds in the AFL between 1960 and 1962. ... Miami is 19-7 in November, December and January since Brian Flores became coach in 2019. ... Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL completing 70.1% of his passes. ... Waddle had a team-high 10 catches for 92 yards and a TD last week, his third game with 10 or more catches this season. That’s second most by a rookie. ... Miami has 14 takeaways over the past seven games. ... The Titans have allowed one 100-yard rusher this season. ... The Titans and Cincinnati are the only NFL teams with three players with at least 7 1/2 sacks apiece. Tennessee is led by Harold Landry III with 11 sacks. ... RB D’Onta Foreman has a rushing TD in two of his past three games. ... S Amani Hooker and CB Jackrabbit Jenkins each had his first interception of the season last week.