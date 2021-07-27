“I’m very comfortable with where (our percentages) are, and I think they’ve continued to go up and I would expect them to go up,” Vrabel said Tuesday, adding that all Titans coaches who will work with players have been vaccinated. “Guys are continuing to do research to educate themselves, to make a personal decision that, we’ve said all along, (is) a personal decision, and hopefully one they can come to that will help them and that will help this team.”