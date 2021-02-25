Titans coach Mike Vrabel said in January that Humphries remained in the concussion protocol.
Humphries still ranked fifth on the Titans with 23 catches for 228 yards and two touchdowns. He caught 60 passes for 602 yards in his two seasons in Tennessee.
The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Taylor was a seventh-round draft pick by San Francisco out of Temple in 2018. He played 12 games in his first two seasons before an ACL injury at the end of the 2019 season kept him on the physically unable to perform list for much of 2020 before he was released.
