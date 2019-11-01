Left guard Rodger Saffold will play after clearing the concussion protocol after being limited to nine snaps last week.

Jamil Douglas is expected to replace Jones. Douglas has come off the bench to play in each of the last two games.

Walker, limited to five snaps in an Oct. 20 win over the Chargers, has not played or practiced since with an injured right ankle. He broke that ankle in the 2018 season opener.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD