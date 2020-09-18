Corey Davis, the Titans’ other starting receiver, practiced fully Friday after being limited Thursday by a hamstring that had him on the injury report last week. Davis played and led the Titans with seven catches for 101 yards.
Starting cornerback Malcolm Butler is questionable with an injured quad. The Titans already are without starting cornerback Adoree Jackson, who was placed on injured reserve Monday. Linebackers Vic Beasley (knee) and Derick Roberson (knee) also are questionable.
Left tackle Taylor Lewan practiced fully Friday after missing Thursday with an illness.
