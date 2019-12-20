Jackson practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday for the first time since injuring a foot Dec. 1 in a win at Indianapolis. But he did not practice either Thursday or Friday. That leaves the Titans (8-6) short-handed in the secondary going against Drew Brees and wide receiver Michael Thomas.
Wide receiver Adam Humphries also will miss a third straight game with an ankle injury. Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons was added to the injury report Friday with a knee injury and is questionable.
