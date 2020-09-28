The Titans were outgained 464-444 but beat the Vikings 31-30.
“That’s our job is to be able to handle it and to function and move on and make sure that the team has everything it needs,” Vrabel said.
Vrabel said Matt Edwards helped with the outside linebackers, and so did the head coach. Vrabel said Bowen is helping too, though he is limited to working remotely, in a process that the Titans will follow until Bowen is allowed to return.
Asked if contact tracing might affect any players or other team personnel, Vrabel said they are following all the protocols related to COVID.
“That’s all I’ll say about it ...,” Vrabel said. “We’re not into timetables or returns to play or coach.”
The Titans start a three-game homestand Sunday as they host Pittsburgh (3-0).
