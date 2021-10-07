STATS AND STUFF: Brady has thrown for more touchdowns against Miami (67) than any two other quarterbacks in NFL history have combined (Drew Bledsoe had 31, Jim Kelly 29). ... Given his longevity, it’s no surprise that Brady also has more wins (23), completions (687), attempts (1,129), yards (8,185) and even times sacked (64) against the Dolphins than anyone else. He’s tied for second with 12 losses against Miami with Bledsoe; Joe Ferguson lost to the Dolphins 22 times. ... Brady has 18 double-digit win seasons in his career. The Dolphins have 23 of those in their 56-year history. ... Dolphins WR DeVante Parker is 199 receiving yards away from matching Duriel Harris (4,534) for sixth most in team history. ... Waddle has 25 catches through the first four games of his career. Only seven players have ever made more. ... Miami is 6-6 against Brady in the seasons immediately following his Super Bowl wins, going 1-1 against New England in each of the six years after his titles there. ... Bucs WR Antonio Brown, who has 899 receptions in 142 career games, needs one to pass Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison (149 games) as the fastest player to 900 catches. He’s also on the verge of joining Julio Jones, Jerry Rice, Torry Holt and Andre Johnson with 12,000 career receiving yards within the first 150 games of a career.