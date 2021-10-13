STATS AND STUFF: Tom Brady is coming off his first career game with 400 yards passing and five touchdowns. Brady is tied with Peyton Manning with nine career games with five TD passes, second most in the NFL. Brady is 5-2 vs. the Eagles, including 1-1 in Super Bowls. ... WRs Mike Evans (393), Chris Godwin (366) and Brown (325) are on pace for 1,000-plus yards in receiving. ... Brown last week became the fastest player ever to reach 900 career receptions and the fifth player to reach 12,000 career yards receiving in fewer than 150 games. ... LB Shaquil Barrett is one of two players along with Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt with at least 30 sacks since 2019. Barrett has 31. ... The Buccaneers’ defense has allowed fewer than 20 points in each of the past two games. ... The Eagles have won seven straight games on Thursdays. ... Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has 2,284 yards passing, 528 yards rushing, 12 TD passes and six rushing TDs in nine career starts. ... RB Miles Sanders has 1,262 scrimmage yards in 15 career home games. ... WR DeVonta Smith ranks second among rookies in yards receiving (314) and third in receptions (25). ... TE Zach Ertz has three TD catches in his past four Thursday games. ... DT Javon Hargrave has six sacks, first among interior linemen. ... CB Darius Slay had his third career two-interception game vs. Carolina.