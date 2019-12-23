VICIS started in 2013, launched its helmet for NFL and college players in 2017. It jumped to the top of the NFL’s testing results. The company gathered investors, including quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, and former players such as Roger Staubach and Doug Baldwin.
VICIS has also launched a youth version of its helmet and a soft headgear for flag and 7-on-7 football.
But the company has run into financial troubles this year. CEO Dave Marver stepped down last month. Geekwire.com reported VICIS laid off more than 100 employees late last week.
