Tyson Alualu took over for Tuitt after Tuitt left and will become a regular part of a rotation that includes Cam Heyward, Jayvon Hargrave and Daniel McCullers.
The Steelers re-signed L.T. Walton to take over the roster spot created by Tuitt’s injury. Walton spent the first four seasons of his career in Pittsburgh from 2015-18. He signed with Buffalo during the offseason but was cut when rosters were trimmed to 53 players at the end of training camp.
Pittsburgh is off this week and hosts Miami on Monday, Oct. 28.
