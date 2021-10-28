STATS AND STUFF: Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is one victory shy of tying Hall of Famer Bill Cowher for second on the franchise’s all-time win list. Cowher went 149-90-1 from 1992-2006. Tomlin is 148-81-1 since replacing Cowher in 2007. ... Pittsburgh’s beleaguered running game is finally gaining traction. The Steelers have gone over 100 yards rushing in each of their last two games after doing it just once in their previous 16. ... Pittsburgh’s offensive line could get a boost with Banner’s return, which would allow Chukwuma Okorafor to move back to left tackle and replace struggling rookie Dan Moore Jr. ... Pittsburgh typically thrives in October under Tomlin, going 10-2 since 2018. ... The Steelers are still grappling with how to replace WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, lost for the season with a right shoulder injury suffered on Oct. 10. Chase Claypool has been erratic in his second season and caught just two of seven targets against Seattle while also being called for offensive pass interference in the fourth quarter of a tie game. ... Pittsburgh’s defense isn’t up to its high standards and is struggling to generate turnovers. The Steelers have just five takeaways through six games after producing 27 in 2020. ... Roethlisberger, an Ohio native, has thrived in his home state. Roethlisberger is 25-5-1 all-time Ohio, including 11-2-1 in Cleveland. He hasn’t played at FirstEnergy Stadium, however, since 2018. He was injured in 2019 and sat out the 2020 regular-season finale with the AFC North title already secured. ... The Browns are slowly getting healthy after being banged up for weeks. ... This is Cleveland’s first AFC North game. Pittsburgh lost to Cincinnati last month. ... Mayfield’s streak of consecutive starts ended at 53 when he sat out against the Broncos. ... QB Case Keenum was solid while filling in a week ago in his first start since 2019. He passed for 199 yards, picked up a huge first down with a run and didn’t turn over the ball. ... Browns DE Myles Garrett leads the league with 9 1-2 sacks. He has five sacks in six career games against Pittsburgh. He infamously struck Steelers QB Mason Rudolph’s with a swung helmet in a 2019 game, drawing a six-game league suspension. ... Cleveland’s offensive line is fully intact for the first time since the opener. ... WR Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t had the impact the Browns had hoped. He’s been dealing with shoulder injuries since returning from off-season knee surgery. ... Cleveland’s kickoff unit is ranked as the league’s best with 10 tackles inside the 20 while holding opponents to an average start at the 22-yard line.