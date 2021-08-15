“When I think it feels right, when he seems ready, when I think the team seems ready. We’ll continue to mix them in there. But I don’t plan on just doing that completely. ... I wish I could help him out there longer. I know he enjoys playing. He’s only been able to play one game in over a year. But I think it was good for him to get out. I think he started out good, got a little excited sometimes which he does. And you get a little excited, some of your technique and stuff you lose which will be fun to watch with him.”