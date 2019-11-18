The fifth-ranked Crimson Tide’s star, a potential top pick in April’s NFL draft, was injured while being dragged down by two defenders late in the first half of Saturday’s 38-7 win over Mississippi State.

Tagovailoa has been projected as a potential No. 1 overall NFL draft pick. The junior had Alabama in playoff contention again and has already set the school record for total touchdowns, with 87 passing and nine rushing.

