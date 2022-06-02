Tua's practice targets: Tyreek Hill, and then his critics

Placeholder while article actions load

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa hit speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill with two long completions during the Miami Dolphins’ minicamp practice Thursday. And afterward, Tagovailoa hit back at critics. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The third-year quarterback, aware that there are often questions — particularly on social media — about his arm strength and deep passing ability, went on the offensive about his abilities following the practice.

“Yeah, if you saw the third-to-the-last play we had, I don’t know if I could throw the ball downfield still, but by my account I think that might have been a touchdown to Tyreek,” Tagovailoa said.

“So however you want to write down any of that to social media or whatever outlets you guys are with, you do so.”

Tagovailoa’s two highlight passes to Hill during Thursday’s practice each traveled at least 45 yards in the air. The first was good for 55 yards and a touchdown; the second went for 56 yards.

Tagovailoa had no completions of 50 yards or longer as a rookie in 2020 and three last season, though two — a 64-yard gain by Albert Wilson against the Baltimore Ravens and a 57-yard gain by Jaylen Waddle against the Carolina Panthers — came on short or intermediate throws with yards after the catch.

New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel praised Tagovailoa’s practice performance after he struggled Wednesday.

He later said his quarterback’s arm is plenty strong enough to complete long passes.

“So, you’re saying there was a good deep ball today?” McDaniel joked. “Were you pretty confident that it would be completed? There was a couple. Here’s the thing about quarterback that I always think is funny. You can only design plays that the quarterback has time to throw. ... I think he might have had a 55-yarder today. That’s why you hear no cause for concern at all from the players because they know that too.”

Tagovailoa raved about how positive McDaniel has been in their time working together. McDaniel has also made little effort to show how highly he thinks of his quarterback.

“He’s plenty fast and the great thing is he sees the field,” McDaniel said. “He’s not throwing the ball 85 yards, but I don’t see the practical application of an 85-yard thrower unless you have the best offensive line in the history of football and a defense that’s poor to add on rushers when you’re max protecting.”

Heading into his third season, there are questions as to whether Tagovailoa will be the Dolphins’ starting quarterback for the long term.

Some of the concerns involve his ability to throw downfield — though it should be noted that, after struggling Wednesday, Tagovailoa took ownership, saying “yesterday’s practice wasn’t up to the standard that I know our offense can compete at and it obviously starts with me.”

Through it all, comments or criticism or even praise, Tagovailoa says he’s blocking out the noise.

“For me, it’s just, zone that out,” Tua said. “I mean, we come out to practice, everyone else ... Twitter warriors, you know, keyboard warriors, whatever you want to call them, you know, they’re not out here practicing with us working hard. So I don’t know if you guys recorded that last one to Tyreek ... I don’t know about you, but that looked like money.”

