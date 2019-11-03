Three other starters — receiver Will Fuller, safety Tashaun Gipson and cornerback Lonnie Johnson — did not make the trip to London for the game at Wembley Stadium.

The Jaguars will play without starting receiver Dede Westbrook and nickelback D.J. Hayden, both of whom had been listed as questionable.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD