Henry has been on a remarkable run that started when he ran for 238 yards in Week 14 of the 2018 season against Jacksonville. Since then, Henry has 5.421 yards rushing in the regular season and playoffs. Nick Chubb is next in that span with 3,532 and the gap between No. 1 and No. 2 is larger than the game between No. 2 and No. 29 (Latavius Murray at 1,647).