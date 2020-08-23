Already, speedy receiver/returner K.J. Hamler, the team’s second-round pick, is out for several weeks with a pulled hamstring.

The Broncos avoided yet another injury to their rookie draft class when defensive lineman McTelvin Agim, a third-round pick from Arkansas, was thrown to the ground by center Patrick Morris during pass rushing drills Sunday, sparking heated reactions from defenders.

AD

Although Morris stayed down for a minute, he returned later in the practice. Morris was pulled from the drill amid the angry reactions. He returned later in the practice and the defense continued razzing him.

AD

“He threw the guy down late in the down which is bad to do for two reasons,” Fangio said. “One, it’s a penalty. Two, we don’t throw each other down like that.”

Morris is in a three-way competition for the starting center job along with fellow TCU alum Austin Schlottmann and LSU rookie Lloyd Cushenberry III, who worked with the starting offense Sunday.

Running back Melvin Gordon (ribs) missed practice again, but linebacker Von Miller (elbow) and tight end Nick Vannett (head) both returned.

AD

Still out is second-year pro Juwann Winfree (groin), whose injury could end up costing him a roster spot in a crowded field of wide receivers.

On special teams, first-round draft pick Jerry Jeudy and veteran cornerback Bryce Callahan, who missed the 2019 season because of complications from foot surgery, both fielded punts.

AD

Special teams coordinator Tom McMahon said he’s grooming Jeudy, a jewel in this year’s deep class of NFL rookie receives, as a fair catch guy, not really a returner.

“I’ll be honest with you, right now we’re just trying to get him to catch that ball,” McMahon said. “It’s hard to catch a punt. He didn’t catch them at Alabama. Everybody knows the returners that they have there right now. He didn’t get a lot of opportunities to do that. He would be, in my opinion right now, more of an emergency guy.”

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL