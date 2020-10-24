In 1954, Yewcic helped Michigan State advance to the College World Series, where he earned MVP honors even though the Spartans didn’t win it all.
Yewcic signed with the Tigers and eventually played one game for them in 1957. His football career progressed after that. He signed with the Patriots in 1961 after spending time in the Canadian Football League.
Yewcic punted 377 times for 14,553 yards during his career. He also played some quarterback for the Patriots.
