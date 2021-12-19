“He was such a competitor,” former Bills wide receiver Ed Rutkowski told The Buffalo News. “I recall there were times we’d go in on offense and it’d be three-and-out, three-and-out, three-and-out. And the next time we’d come off the field as the defense was going in, Harry would be yelling at us, ‘Don’t worry, you guys. If you can’t score on offense, we’ll score on defense.’”