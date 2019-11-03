That made it 30-20, and not even six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady could bring New England out of the hole. Brady, who went 30 for 46 for 285 yards, threw an interception with 12:47 left.

Jackson then led a methodical 9 1/2-minute drive that ended with his thrust into the end zone from the 1.

Jackson, the slick second-year quarterback, ran for 61 yards and two touchdowns and went 17 for 23 for 163 yards and a score. Mark Ingram ran for 115 yards, and the NFL’s leading rushing attack amassed 210 yards on the ground.

The Patriots came in with a defense that had allowed only 7.6 points per game and forced 25 turnovers for a plus-17 differential. The defending Super Bowl champions picked up two fumbles, but they had two turnovers themselves and committed a costly penalty that contributed to Baltimore’s first touchdown.

New England was penalized seven times for 48 yards.

Baltimore’s defense played a role, too. Patrick Onwuasor stripped the ball from Julian Edelman in the third quarter and Humphrey took it the other way for a score. Although Brady answered with a touchdown of this own to make it 24-20, the Patriots would not get closer.

And so ended New England’s 12-game winning streak, dating to last season and including the playoffs.

The Ravens opened with a crisp 75-yard drive in which Jackson went 4 for 4 for 41 yards and New England extended the march with an uncharacteristic mistake. As Baltimore lined up for a field goal try, Shilique Calhoun jumped into the neutral zone to give the Ravens a first down.

On the next play, Jackson skirted around left end for an easy 3-yard score.

After Brady went three-and-out on his first series, Baltimore rattled off another 11-play drive and added a field goal.

The third time the Ravens got the ball, a 53-yard run by Ingram set up a 12-yard touchdown burst by Gus Edwards to make the score a stunning 17-0.

New England punted again, and what followed for Baltimore was a deflating miscue let the Patriots back into it. Cyrus Jones muffed the kick, former Raven Justin Bethel recovered at the Baltimore 20 and Brady tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Mohamed Sanu.

New England added two field goals in the final 4 minutes of the half, the first of them after Ingram lost a fumble at the Baltimore 19.

NOTEWORTHY

New England fell to 8-2 vs. Ravens in regular season (Brady is 6-2). ... Baltimore is 10-2 after a bye under coach John Harbaugh, who took over in 2008. ... Ravens are 68-24 at home under Harbaugh, including 21-4 in November. ... Patriots rookie WR N’Keal Harry was inactive after coming off IR (ankle) and being added to 53-man roster Saturday.

UP NEXT

Patriots: New England heads into a bye and will return in two weeks to face Philadelphia on the road in a rematch of the 2017 Super Bowl.

Ravens: Baltimore faces winless Cincinnati on the road next Sunday. The Ravens beat the Bengals 23-17 last month.

