“Every time I get out there, I don’t care if I have 70 yards and two touchdowns, whatever, if something didn’t look how I wanted it to, I’m always thinking about what would a Hall of Famer’s take look like and how would he feel about his performance,” Adams said. “So, that’s definitely something that’s on my mind. And to me, we can say what we want, but I feel like it’s a matter of time, for sure. I’ve just got to keep working, keep putting it together, man, keep working and keep stacking and put a ring on my finger, and we’ll see how everything looks when it’s all said and done.”