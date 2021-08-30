But that was just the beginning of the team’s defensive makeover. The Titans let Jadeveon Clowney walk after he failed to produce a sack in eight games and ended up on injured reserve. They replaced him by signing Pittsburgh’s Bud Dupree and Indy’s Denico Autry in free agency. Tennessee also signed veteran Janoris Jenkins and drafted fellow cornerbacks Caleb Farley and Elijah Molden to shore up the back end.