CAMP NEEDS: The team needs either Taylor or Mills, a third-round draft pick from Stanford, to prove he can lead at quarterback with it becoming increasingly likely that Watson won’t play this season. Watson’s future with the team is in question after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them. His relationship with the team was already tenuous before his legal problems after he requested a trade earlier this year, unhappy with the direction of the team. Without Watt, the face of the franchise for the last decade, the defense must establish a new identity. It will be up to young and talented players such as safety Justin Reid and linebacker Zach Cunningham, who ranked second in the NFL in tackles last season, to take ownership of the unit as it tries to bounce back from last season’s struggles.