Notes: Attendance was 34,835. Lightning before the start of practice sent fans to the concourse and the post-practice fireworks were canceled. In between, the team practiced for about 90 minutes. “When we first went out there we were told, ‘You’re going to have an hour, max.’ Well, we could still be out there probably right now,” LaFleur said. … Along with CB Kevin King, OLB Za’Darius Smith and DT Kingsley Keke, who are on the non-football injury list, and LT David Bakhtiari, who is on the physically unable to perform list, DT Kenny Clark and WRs Juwann Winfree and Equanimeous St. Brown were among those not practicing. … No players were injured during the practice, LaFleur said. … A starters-vs.-starters two-minute drill died at the defense’s 10, with LB De’Vondre Campbell getting into the lane between Rodgers and Adams. Two-minute periods with the Nos. 2 and 3 units were scrapped by LaFleur in response to the weather. … Adams dropped a pass and S Darnell Savage made a juggling interception. … The wet weather took its toll. Rookie C Jacob Capra was benched after two botched snaps to Love, and Love lost the ball on a scramble. … A Big Ten crew officiated the practice. … The Packers will open the preseason next Saturday night at home against the Houston Texans.