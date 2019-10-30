Robinson had played in every game this season, all on special teams. He had 148 tackles and five interceptions while playing for Minnesota, Tampa Bay, New Orleans and Jacksonville.

Marrone says Robinson has “been awesome for us. No issues, no problems. ... He’s obviously put some thought into it. I have all the respect in the world for him. Tough kid, practiced hard, prepared like a pro, did everything that we wanted. Really.”

AD

AD

Robinson is the third Jacksonville player to retire this year, following veteran linebacker Telvin Smith and rookie safety Zedrick Woods.

Robinson signed a one-year, $805,000 contract with Jacksonville in free agency. He’s leaving about $426,000 on the table by walking away.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD