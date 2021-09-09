The Texans will have a new kicker Sunday after Kaʻimi Fairbairn, the team’s placekicker for the last four seasons, was placed on the injured reserve Wednesday with a leg injury. Culley said he wasn’t yet sure who would fill in for him, but with no other kickers on the roster, the job will likely go to Joey Slye, who was signed to the practice squad Tuesday and could be promoted to the active roster for the game.